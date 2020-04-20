Man arrested in Storm Lake on domestic abuse charge involving knife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested on a felony domestic abuse charge, after police reported a woman said the man placed a knife to her neck.

The Storm Lake Police Department in a Monday release said Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez, 37, was arrested after he got into an argument with a woman at an unidentified residence.

Police said that occurred about 1 p.m. Sunday, when the woman said Gonzalez armed himself with a steak knife and held it to her neck. The victim was able to escape the incident unharmed, the release said.

Gonzalez was later arrested at his place of work, and charged with third-offense domestic abuse. He was held without bond in Buena Vista County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.