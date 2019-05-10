STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested for arson, after police said he started a house fire last month.
The Storm Lake Police Department has been investigating the cause of an April 9 fire in the 700 block of Hickory Lane. The arrest of Thavone Navongsa, 38, was announced in a Friday police release.
The fire caused $50,000 in damage, and Navongsa was arrested for second-degree arson. He was being held in the Buena Vista County Jail on unrelated charges, and the arrest warrant was served on him in jail.
The Storm Lake Police Department, Storm Lake Fire Department and Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire.