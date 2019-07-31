{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of taking his mother's debit card and business checks was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of racking up more than $2,600 in charges.

Jeffrey Monier, 37, was arrested Tuesday on 19 counts of forgery and one count each of second-degree theft, credit card fraud, identity theft and commission of specified unlawful activity. He was being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

According to court documents, Monier stole his mother's debit card and business checks and used them from April 3-18. Court documents show that Monier forged his mother's name when signing two checks totaling $607.79. The debit card was used 17 times, including two charges at Sioux City hotels. Other charges were made to local businesses, including six at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Debits totaled $2,606.28.

