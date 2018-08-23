Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JACKSON, Neb. -- A Jackson man was arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant in connection with a man reported missing in 2017.

James Shaugnessy, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a statement from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, a Sioux City Police detective asked the sheriff's office for assistance with a missing person case. The Sioux City Police Department identified that missing person Thursday as Joshua Johnston-Lampe, also known as "Shady." Johnston-Lampe, 38, was originally reported missing in November 2017, according to police.

On Wednesday, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at 1258 Highway 12 in Jackson, where they found Shaugnessy and a controlled substance.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Police say no further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johnston-Lampe is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
3
0
1

Tags

Health and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments