SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Friday on a first-degree murder warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in Omaha.
Saturnino "Tuno Covarrubias, 19, was arrested in Sioux City, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Covarrrubiashas been sought since an Aug. 12 midtown Omaha carjacking that left one man dead.
He was arrested by officers of the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force and the Sioux City Poolice Department, pursuant to a warrant issued for first-degree homicide in Douglas County.
Task force members determined that Covarrubias likely was in the Sioux City area. Police and marshals arrested him Friday on the city's westside.
Covarrubias was booked into Woodbury County Jail and is waiting extradition to Nebraska for the processing of criminal charges.