Man arrested on Sioux City's west side during search for homicide suspect
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police say they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending an individual with outstanding warrants on the city's west side Thursday, while searching for a homicide suspect. 

The homicide suspect has not yet been found, according to a statement from the police department. 

At 2:45 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department along and the U.S. Marshal Service served a search warrant in the 700 block of Center St. looking for a fugitive who is wanted for murder in another state and is believed to be possibly armed.

Occupants of the house were detained briefly while officers searched for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Officers did locate another subject, 39-year-old Kenneth L. Thompson, with outstanding warrants for absence from custody.

The search continues for the wanted homicide suspect, whose name is not being released at this time.

This story has been updated to correct inaccurate information previously provided.

