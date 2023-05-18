SIOUX CITY -- A man was arrested with 434 fentanyl pills in Sioux City after an early Thursday morning pursuit.

Benito Miguel Curiel, 23, was arrested with the pills following a pursuit by South Sioux Police, Sioux City Police and Iowa State Patrol, according to a Sioux City Police news release.

At around 12:38 a.m. Thursday the three departments were in pursuit of a black Nissan Rogue driven by Curiel. It started in South Sioux City and went across the Veterans Memorial Bridge into Sioux City.

Once in Iowa, stop sticks were deployed, and the pursuit continued until the vehicle became disabled at approximately Hill Ave. and 27th St., according to the news release.

A plastic baggie with 434 fentanyl pills was found in Curiel's pocket.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance (A class C felony), failure to affix a drug stamp (A class D felony), felony eluding, no driver's license, interference with official acts, failure to obey traffic control device, operating without registration, and driving on defective tires.

Curiel had outstanding warrants for his arrest. In November he was charged with carrying a handgun while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, which was 11 Xanax pills, according to court documents.

While out on bond he didn't show up to a pretrial hearing in March, leading to the arrest warrant.