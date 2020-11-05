 Skip to main content
Man caught speeding in Woodbury County gets 15 years for transporting meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas man who was stopped for speeding in Woodbury County was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in federal prison for transporting methamphetamine.

Billy Carter, 45, of Tonganoxie, Kansas, had pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 188 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Carter was on his way from Kansas to South Dakota on July 29, 2019, when he was stopped for speeding. After a K-9 detected drugs in the car, authorities found five packages of meth weighing a total of approximately 5 pounds in the trunk.

Carter's criminal history includes 38 prior convictions for crimes including forgery, theft, assault, escape from custody and domestic assault.

