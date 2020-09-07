 Skip to main content
Man charged after leading police on Osceola County pursuit
SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Sioux Falls man is facing several changes, including a felony, after a police pursuit that occurred in Osceola County on Sunday. 

At 9:10 p.m., the Osceola County Sheriff's Office received at report of a reckless driver going eastbound on Highway 9 near Little Rock. 

The sheriff's office said in a statement released Monday that an Osceola County deputy located the vehicle and attempted to stop it for traffic violations. When the vehicle refused to stop, deputies pursued the vehicle in the rural Sibley area.

Ronald Rall

Rall 

The pursuit ended in Sibley and the driver, Ronald Rall, 58, of Sioux Falls, was taken into custody.

Rall was charged with eluding, a serious misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated -- first offense, a serious misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine --3rd or subsequent offense, a class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Rall was also cited for failure to have a vaild driver's license, careless driving, failure to provide security against liability, and three counts of failing to obey a traffic control device.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the Sibley Ambulance and Jeddeloh Towing.

