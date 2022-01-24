Man charged in accidental shooting of Storm Lake child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in which a child was accidentally shot in a Storm Lake home.

Kavrav Randhawa, 32, was arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and making firearms available to a minor, a serious misdemeanor. Randhawa was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and released on bond.

Police and rescue personnel were dispatched Wednesday evening to a home in the 600 block of East 12th Street, where a 9-year-old child had been shot.

Police said another child in the home had found an unsecured handgun and unintentionally fired it, striking the 9-year-old in the lower body. The 9-year-old was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

