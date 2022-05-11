Man charged in fatal Luton shooting to enter plea

SIOUX CITY -- A Whiting, Iowa, man charged with a fatal Memorial Day shooting in Luton appears to have reached an agreement with prosecutors and will not stand trial for second-degree murder.

Marvin Hildreth Jr., 21, is scheduled to enter a plea at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Woodbury County District Court. He will enter a plea in a gun-related case from Monona County at the same hearing.

No plea agreement has been posted in online court records.

Hildreth has pleaded not guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent and is scheduled to stand trial on June 8. A second-degree murder conviction carries a 50-year prison sentence.

He is charged with the May 31 shooting death of Russell Mohr, 40, of Mapleton, Iowa, at a home at 1932 250th St. in Luton. He's accused of shooting Mohr several times in the chest and also shooting Carrie Pauley once in the hip before driving away.

According to court documents, Hildreth told investigators he went to the home to help with a disturbance.

A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy wrote in a search warrant application that Pauley said Mohr had come to the home, forced his way inside and threatened to abduct and harm her. Pauley said Mohr was trying to force her into a pickup truck when Hildreth pulled up.

Pauley said Hildreth had words with Mohr, then fired several shots, striking Mohr numerous times in the chest and Pauley once in her leg, before driving away without saying anything. She gave a description of the car Hildreth was driving.

Hildreth was arrested a short time later near Sloan, Iowa, without incident. A gun was found in the back seat of the car he was driving.

During a later interview at the hospital, Pauley told deputies she had called Hildreth for help after Mohr broke into her home.

Hildreth's attorney had filed notice of plans to use Iowa's "stand your ground" law, which allows justifiable force by a person to avoid injury or a threat to one's life, as a defense. A defense motion to move the trial from Woodbury County because of media publicity surrounding the case was denied.

Hildreth remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond and a $25,000 hold from Monona County, where he is accused of firing a shot in the air during a June 2020 assault in Onawa.

