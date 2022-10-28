Man charged in Laurel homicides set to appear in Cedar County Court next week

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel, Nebraska, people and burning their homes is scheduled to make his first court appearance next week.

An initial arraignment is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar County Court for Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel. He is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. A judge previously set his bond at $5 million.

Jones is expected to appear via video from the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive treatment for serious burns he received in the Aug. 4 incidents, in which he is accused of shooting Michele Ebeling, 57, in her home and Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in a second home three blocks away. He is accused of setting fire to both homes.

Jones likely will make video appearances at hearings for the time being, and there are no current plans to transport him to Cedar County, Sheriff Larry Koranda said. Jones was released from CHI St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln Wednesday and taken to the Reception and Treatment Center. Because of Jones' current medical needs, the Cedar County Jail would be unable to house him, Koranda said, and his condition would make it hard to transport him the roughly 160 miles between Lincoln and Hartington to appear in person at hearings.

"Besides the Department of Corrections, I don't know of any jail in Nebraska that can accommodate his medical needs," Koranda said.

Jones spent 82 days in the hospital, and during that time Cedar County contracted with a private security firm to keep watch over him 24 hours a day. Koranda said the security will cost Cedar County more than $125,000.

The county also will pay $90 per day, plus medical expenses, for Jones to be housed at the DOC facility. Depending on Jones' ability to pay medical bills and his health insurance status, the county also may have to pay for his hospital treatment.

"It's very possible Cedar County could be responsible for those medical bills," Koranda said.

Koranda said the shootings occurred before the county's current budget was finalized, enabling him and county board members to budget for anticipated expenses in the case.

Authorities responded to a reported explosion in the early morning hours of Aug. 4 at 209 Elm St., where they found Ebeling's body with two gunshot wounds. A second fire at the Twiford home at 503 Elm St. is believed to have started at about the same time, and responders found the bodies of the three family members, all with gunshot wounds.

Jones, who lived across the street from Ebeling, was arrested without incident at his home about 24 hours later and airlifted to the Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns over a large portion of his body.

According to court documents, authorities found receipts Jones had for gas at Ebeling's home and a Ruger pistol traced to Jones at the Twiford residence.

Authorities searching Jones' home seized two knives, four guns, ammunition, two pairs of shoes, cellphones, Apple watches, a laptop computer and an iPad.