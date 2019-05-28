SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through Sioux City has pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearms charges.
William Schoen, 39, entered his plea May 7 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of assault on a federal officer. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand accepted the guilty pleas Wednesday.
Schoen was arrested Sept. 19 after fleeing in a Chervolet Silverado pickup truck when the Marshals Service and Sioux City police officers came to his apartment in the 3800 block of Third Avenue to serve an arrest warrant.
The chase continued through Morningside and ended when the pickup ran a red light at Sixth Street and Hoeven Drive and collided with a car.
Schoen was involved in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine from January 2018 through Aug. 13. He also possessed a sawed-off shotgun and a 9mm handgun even though he was prohibited from doing so because of previous felony convictions.