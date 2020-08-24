 Skip to main content
Man charged in robbery near Hard Rock sentenced to prison on gun charge
Man charged in robbery near Hard Rock sentenced to prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of robbing an individual at gunpoint outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in federal prison.

Robert Anderson mugshot

Anderson

Robert Anderson, 27, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 112 months in prison.

Anderson approached a parked vehicle at the Hard Rock, 111 Third St., on Dec. 5, opened the passenger door, displayed a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle and "everything he had." The victim gave $20 in cash to Anderson, who fled.

Officers located Anderson in the Ramada Inn, 130 Nebraska St., about two hours later and found a loaded Taurus Judge revolver in his waistband and clothing items matching those seen in Hard Rock surveillance videos.

Anderson has three previous felony convictions in Texas and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

