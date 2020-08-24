Man charged in robbery near Hard Rock sentenced to prison on gun charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of robbing an individual at gunpoint outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in federal prison.

Robert Anderson, 27, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 112 months in prison.

Anderson approached a parked vehicle at the Hard Rock, 111 Third St., on Dec. 5, opened the passenger door, displayed a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle and "everything he had." The victim gave $20 in cash to Anderson, who fled.