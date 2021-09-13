 Skip to main content
Man charged in Sioux City shooting gets 12 years prison
Man charged in Sioux City shooting gets 12 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with breaking into a home and shooting a man in the leg was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison.

Cristian Morelos, 23, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to willful injury and domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon. As part of a plea agreement, charges of first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and a second count of willful injury were dismissed.

Cristian Morelos newer mugshot

Morelos

Morelos broke through a kitchen window at a home in the 800 block of Main Street on Nov. 1 armed with a handgun. Once inside, he went to a bedroom and fired several shots, one of them hitting a man in the right calf. Morelos then pistol-whipped the gunshot victim in the back of the head.

After the victim and another man ran from the house, Morelos punched and kicked a woman, who is the mother of their young son, in the face before fleeing. He turned himself in to police 12 days later.

