Man charged in Sioux City shooting pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man accused of shooting another man at a Sioux City apartment complex has pleaded not guilty.
Corey Smith, 22, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree burglary, willful injury and felon in possession of a firearm.
Smith was arrested July 2 in Dakota City in connection with the June 26 shooting at 2311 W. 19th St.
According to court documents, Smith and the victim, Cordell Dixon, exchanged words in the apartment complex parking lot at about 10:20 p.m., and Smith pulled out a gun. Dixon ran to his apartment, then reopened the door to let a friend in. Smith stuck his foot in the door so it could not close and began punching Dixon, who punched back. Smith then fired multiple shots at Dixon, striking him twice in the leg.
Dixon was treated for his injuries at a Sioux City hospital and released.
