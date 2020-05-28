Man charged in Sioux City shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man has been arrested in connection with a Sioux City shooting that sent another man to the hospital last week.

Dennis Lane Lawson Jr., a 22-year-old transient, has been charged with first-degree robbery, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on May 21, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of First St. Officers located the victim, who was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told investigators that he was in a car with a person he knew. The person produced a gun and demanded money from the victim. During the incident, the victim was shot.

