Man charged in Sioux City shooting
SIOUX CITY -- A man has been arrested in connection with a Sioux City shooting that sent another man to the hospital last week.

Dennis Lane Lawson Jr., a 22-year-old transient, has been charged with first-degree robbery, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on May 21, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of First St. Officers located the victim, who was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told investigators that he was in a car with a person he knew. The person produced a gun and demanded money from the victim. During the incident, the victim was shot.

