Man charged with 2018 sexual assault of Storm Lake child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Lakeside, Iowa, man has been charged in connection with the 2018 sexual assault of a 9-year-old child in Storm Lake.
The Storm Lake Police Department received a report of the alleged assault on Feb. 16. An investigation revealed that the child was sexually assaulted in December 2018 in a home in the 500 block of College Avenue.
On Thursday, police arrested Harny Dosalua, 34, and he was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. His bond was set at $25,000.
