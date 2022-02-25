Man charged with 2018 sexual assault of Storm Lake child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Lakeside, Iowa, man has been charged in connection with the 2018 sexual assault of a 9-year-old child in Storm Lake.

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report of the alleged assault on Feb. 16. An investigation revealed that the child was sexually assaulted in December 2018 in a home in the 500 block of College Avenue.

On Thursday, police arrested Harny Dosalua, 34, and he was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. His bond was set at $25,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.