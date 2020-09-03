Man charged with another car theft in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man already jailed on suspicion of stealing four vehicles has been linked to another vehicle theft.
Jacob Monell, 33, a transient living in Sioux City, was charged Thursday in Woodbury County District Court with two counts of first-degree theft, three counts of operating a vehicle without owner's consent and single counts of second-degree theft, forgery, third-degree burglary and commission of a specified unlawful activity.
His most recent charges allege that he stole a Buick Lucerne from an apartment parking lot in the 3200 block of Sycamore Terrace on July 19. According to court documents, the title was inside the car and Monell used it to sell the car to another man for $700. Monell told the man he was selling the car for a friend and signed the owner's name on the bill of sale.
Monell was arrested Aug. 22, when he was found sleeping in a stolen car in the 400 block of Douglas Street.
Police connected Monell to the Aug. 10 theft of a truck from the 2000 block of 31st Street. The truck was later found with parts removed and contents missing.
He also is charged with the Aug. 21 thefts of a truck from the 400 block of West Third Street and another vehicle from the 3000 block of Euclid Avenue. Both vehicles were later located, the second with parts missing.
Monell also is charged with burglarizing a vehicle in the parking ramp in the 400 block of Jones Street on Aug. 22.
