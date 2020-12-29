Man charged with attempted murder for hitting motorcyclist on I-29

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Sioux City man faces attempted murder charges for a Sunday incident in which authorities say he fired shots at another motorist and ran over a man on a motorcycle on Interstate 29 near Whiting, Iowa.

Jayme Powell, 39, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of second-degree theft in Monona County. He is being held in the Monona County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

According to court documents, Powell was southbound on I-29 near mile marker 118 in a Dodge pickup truck at 1:36 a.m. Sunday, when he fired shots at a woman in her vehicle and then ran over Richard Polack, who was driving a motorcycle.

Powell's pickup left the road and was immobilized after coming to rest on top of the motorcycle, court documents said. He left the scene and stole a pickup from a nearby farm and crashed through a livestock fence and into a tree before abandoning it. He stole a second pickup from another residence and was later arrested in Sioux City driving it. Authorities found Powell's wallet at the scene where the first stolen pickup was crashed. Surveillance video from the second residence showed Powell getting into the second pickup and driving off with it.