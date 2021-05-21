Man charged with binding, pouring gas on Sioux City couple

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man wanted for an incident in which intruders bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them before ransacking the house is in custody.

Police arrested Richard Polak, 41, Thursday. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, assault while participating in a felony, second-degree theft, credit card fraud and aggravated assault. He remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

According to a complaint and affidavit filed in Woodbury County District Court, Polak and an accomplice, who concealed their faces with ski masks, entered the home in the 1600 block of George Street on Dec. 16 and struck the male resident in the head with a pipe, causing a large laceration. The two bound the man and woman with zip ties and poured gas on them, then ransacked the house, stealing the man's wallet. The two unsuccessfully attempted to steal the man's truck.

Polak made more than $1,500 in withdrawals using the victim's debit card, the complaint said.

Polak was linked to the crimes through DNA evidence. The other person involved in the incident has not been arrested.

