Man charged with breaking ex-girlfriend's nose

SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been charged with breaking into an ex-girlfriend's Sioux City home in the middle of the night and breaking her nose in seven places.

Cody Conyers, 27, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and willful injury. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

According to court documents, the woman told police she had ended her relationship with Conyers on Feb. 22. After midnight on Feb. 23, Conyers entered her home and, after the woman told him to leave, Conyers said "she was going to get what she deserved."

Conyers is accused of squeezing the woman's neck and repeatedly punching her in the face. The woman suffered bruising to her face, neck and back, two cuts to her eyes and another on her face that left permanent scars. Surgery was required to repair her broken nose.

The woman told police Conyers was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine. After he left, she exited her home and flagged down a passing motorist to call 911 because Conyers had destroyed her phone, court documents said.

Online court records show Conyers had been jailed in Monona County, where he pleaded guilty in May to a 2018 assault and theft. Prosecution of those crimes had been delayed while Conyers served a South Dakota prison sentence for thefts committed in Union County.

