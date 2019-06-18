SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested early Monday on suspicion of breaking into a Sioux City home twice and threatening a family with a baseball bat.
John Reese, 38, was being held in the Woodbury County Jail Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and assault while participating in a felony.
According to a complaint filed by police, Reese forced his way into a home in the 1200 block of Benton Avenue at 11:58 p.m. Sunday by breaking doors. When confronted by the homeowner, Reese, who was making comments about the man's daughter, refused to leave and threatened the man with the bat. The man, his wife and daughter fled upstairs while calling 911.
Reese left, but forced his way inside the home a second time and was found by authorities inside the home and arrested while still in possession of the bat, the complaint said.
Reese also had a flask of alcohol and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs, officers said in the complaint.
An estimated $3,000 in damage was done to two doors and several windows, court documents said.