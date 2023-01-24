 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with breaking window at Sioux City federal building

Federal Building

The Federal building is shown in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April 1, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with breaking out a glass sidelight at Sioux City's federal building.

According to court documents, an individual walked up to the east entrance of the building at 320 Sixth St. at 12:15 p.m. Saturday and struck the glass next to the door with an object several times before the glass shattered.

Building security cameras recorded the incident, and Sioux City police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Dudley Blackbird, who was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.

Damage to the building was estimated at $700.

Dudley Blackbird mug

Blackbird

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
