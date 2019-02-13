SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with a knifepoint carjacking and stealing a second vehicle earlier this month.
John Murry, 42, was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
According to court documents, Murry and a second man approached the driver of a Honda minivan at about 8:20 a.m. Monday near 13th and Jackson streets. While the driver was fixing his bumper, Murry displayed a knife and motioned toward the driver, telling him to leave. The driver fled, and Murry and the other man drove away in the minivan, court documents said.
Police later located Murry driving the stolen vehicle and arrested him. He was in possession of a folding knife and black ski mask-type hat that the victim had described, court documents said.
Murry also is accused of stealing a Ford pickup from the 2100 block of Court Street on Feb. 4. The vehicle was found four days later in the 2100 block of Nebraska Street. Several tools were missing from the truck, and Murry later admitted to police that he had found the keys in the truck and later took a pair of gloves and a pack of cigarettes from it. He denied stealing the truck. The theft was captured on a surveillance camera, court documents said.
Murry already had faced a theft charge for damaging and removing three security cameras from the Sioux Apartments, 217 19th St., on Oct. 25.