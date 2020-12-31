Man charged with cutting child's head with potato masher

SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of cutting a child's head when hitting him with a potato masher more than three years ago has been arrested.

Timothy Fields, 29, of Sioux City, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with two counts of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Wednesday, and his bond was set at $7,500.

According to a complaint filed in June 2017, Fields was living with a woman and her six children. On May 18, 2017, the complaint said, Fields was at home taking care of a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old when he became upset and hit the 4-year-old on the head with the potato masher, causing two cuts that required six staples to close. He also hit the child in the chest with the utensil, which left a red mark.

Fields is also charged with striking the 7-year-old with the potato masher in the forehead and the arm, causing a cut on the head and a bruise on the arm.

According to the complaint, Fields apologized to the children's mother, telling her he did not think he hit them that hard.

Fields quit his job and told the woman he fled the area, the complaint said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in June 2017. He was arrested Wednesday, and court filings show he provided a Sioux City address to authorities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.