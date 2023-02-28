SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man charged with traveling to Sioux City to have sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy now is accused of interfering with the investigation.

Isaac Herrera, 22, of Brownsville, Texas, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to new charges of tampering with a victim and destruction and alteration of records in a federal investigation. He also pleaded not guilty to previous charges of sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography and travel for sexual conduct with a minor.

The new charges were contained in a superseding indictment filed Feb. 16 and accuse him of attempting to influence or prevent the victim's testimony and using social media and email accounts to impede the investigation.

Herrera was arrested June 7 after East Middle School staff members found him outside the school looking for the boy and claiming to be his guardian before giving a fake name to an officer.

Police determined Herrera met the boy while playing online video games. Herrera told police that since coming to Sioux City on June 1, he had been hanging around with the boy and two other 13-year-old boys, court documents said.

Herrera used and attempted to use one or more minors to engage in sex acts that he planned to record on his iPhone. He had been in contact with the child since October 2020, according to the indictment.

A search of Herrera's phone revealed communications of a sexual nature between Herrera and the boy, and Herrera also had asked the boy to send him nude photos of himself.