Man charged with federal gun crimes

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

SIOUX CITY -- A Northwest Iowa man faces federal charges of providing false information while buying guns that he later traded for methamphetamine.

Brandon Christiansen, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and two counts each of making a false statement during purchase of a firearm and sale or transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

According to an indictment, Christiansen and others possessed five guns from February 2013 through June 2020 while trafficking illegal drugs.

The indictment charges Christiansen with buying a 12-gauge shotgun from Dunham's Sports in Sioux City on May 9, 2019, and an AR-style rifle from Scheels All Sports in Sioux City on March 15, 2019. In each transaction, Christiansen said he was buying the gun for himself, but was actually buying it for someone else.

Christiansen is charged with later selling and trading both guns to a person who was prohibited from legally owning guns in exchange for meth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.