Man charged with killing child seeks bond reduction

SIOUX CITY -- An upcoming trial date for a Sioux City man charged with the 2018 death of a 19-month-old girl who was in his care was continued Friday while a judge considered a defense request to lower his bond so he might be released from jail.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg asked that Tayvon Davis' bond be lowered to $50,000, saying that his current $1 million bond is excessive. Rather than running from authorities, Davis turned himself in to police on Nov. 22, two days after a warrant for his arrest was issued, knowing he faced charges that could mean a lifetime prison sentence, Solberg said.
"If he turned himself in on this charge, I have no reason to believe he's a flight risk" if he were to bond out of jail while awaiting trial, Solberg said.
Davis, 23, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. A conviction of first-degree murder carries a sentence of life in prison without parole. The other two charges carry 50-year prison sentences.
If the bond were lowered to $50,000, Davis could be released from the Woodbury County Jail by posting 10 percent, or $5,000 of the bond. His mother, Sarah Davis, testified Friday that she could raise the funds necessary to pay the bond.
Davis' aunt, Kathryn Ewing, testified that Davis could live with her family and they would make sure he followed conditions of his pretrial release.
Assistant Woodbury Attorney Kristine Timmins resisted Solberg's request, saying the severity of the charges alone makes Davis a risk to flee the area. His mother lives in Houston, Timmins said, and he has other relatives living out of state.
District Judge Tod Deck said he agreed with Timmins that lowering Davis' bond to $50,000 would be inappropriate, but he wanted to consider other options before issuing a ruling. He said he hoped to rule in the next week or so.
Deck also continued Davis' Feb. 18 trial date while attorneys continue to gather information and prepare for trial. A new trial date was not immediately set.
Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive and with "grave injuries." She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.
According to court documents, Davis told investigators he had dropped the girl, who was often left in his care, while giving her a bath. Physicians who examined the girl's injuries said that they were not consistent with a fall in the bathtub.
An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other "intentionally inflicted injuries." Her death was ruled a homicide caused by complications from multiple blunt-force injuries.
The autopsy revealed previous fractures to the girl's vertebrae and several ribs, and the child's brain and eyes also showed evidence of ongoing abuse.