Man charged with killing child seeks bond reduction

Davis' aunt, Kathryn Ewing, testified that Davis could live with her family and they would make sure he followed conditions of his pretrial release.

Assistant Woodbury Attorney Kristine Timmins resisted Solberg's request, saying the severity of the charges alone makes Davis a risk to flee the area. His mother lives in Houston, Timmins said, and he has other relatives living out of state.

District Judge Tod Deck said he agreed with Timmins that lowering Davis' bond to $50,000 would be inappropriate, but he wanted to consider other options before issuing a ruling. He said he hoped to rule in the next week or so.

Deck also continued Davis' Feb. 18 trial date while attorneys continue to gather information and prepare for trial. A new trial date was not immediately set.

Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive and with "grave injuries." She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.

According to court documents, Davis told investigators he had dropped the girl, who was often left in his care, while giving her a bath. Physicians who examined the girl's injuries said that they were not consistent with a fall in the bathtub.