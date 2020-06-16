Man charged with leading police on high-speed chase through Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Peterson, Iowa, man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Sioux City while driving a stolen car early Sunday.
Michael Lindgren, 45, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-degree theft, eluding, assault on an officer, operating while intoxicated and numerous traffic violations.
According to court documents, officers observed Lindgren at War Eagle Park while it was closed at 2:44 a.m. He got in the car, which officers learned was stolen, and sped away. Officers later located the vehicle in the 200 block of Leonard Street, and when they initiated a traffic stop, Lindgren turned off the car's headlights and led police on a chase that reached speeds of up to 75 mph through Sioux City streets, court documents said.
Lindgren crashed the car near 29th Street and Stone Park Boulevard and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Lindgren resisted arrest and punched an officer nine or 10 times in the torso before he was detained, court documents said.
