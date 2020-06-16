Man charged with leading police on high-speed chase through Sioux City

According to court documents, officers observed Lindgren at War Eagle Park while it was closed at 2:44 a.m. He got in the car, which officers learned was stolen, and sped away. Officers later located the vehicle in the 200 block of Leonard Street, and when they initiated a traffic stop, Lindgren turned off the car's headlights and led police on a chase that reached speeds of up to 75 mph through Sioux City streets, court documents said.