Man charged with murder after stabbing in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood

SIOUX CITY -- A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after two people were stabbed Tuesday evening, one fatally, in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood, police said.

According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to an apartment building at 3811 Peters Ave. shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with stab wounds. Both of them were transported to MercyOne Medical Center. One victim was seriously injured, and the other victim died as a result of the wounds.

Paul Belk, 30, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and willful injury Class D, police said.

No further information was released Tuesday night pending notification of family.

