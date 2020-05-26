Man charged with murder for July death of Sioux City man

Police found Smith's body after responding to a call from Dains' estranged wife, who rented another room in Smith's building and said she was worried because she hadn't seen him for a while and witnessed Dains driving Smith's vehicle earlier that morning.

Smith's Explorer was located later that night in the possession of two women, one of whom told police a man "with injuries to his head" had given it to her in return for her kindness to him. Police found Dains and arrested him on July 17 on a warrant out of Tennessee, where he was wanted for stealing a car, and he was charged with a July 8 burglary from Smith's home in which $3,000 in coins, jewelry and tools were stolen.

Police investigating the burglary learned that Dains had pawned some of the items for $47. Dains told police he stole and sold the items to buy methamphetamine, court documents said.

Dains said he had come to Sioux City from Tennessee a few weeks earlier and had stayed at the 20th Street house with his estranged wife, who he said kicked him out after he started using meth. He told police he was in Smith's residence the day of his death to steal more items so he could buy more meth, court documents said.