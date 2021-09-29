Man charged with pistol whipping 2 in Sioux City home

SIOUX CITY -- A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of pistol whipping two people in a Sioux City home and leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash during a previous assault.

Alexio Cariaga, 21, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on single counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and two counts each of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, domestic abuse assault, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic abuse assault -- third offense.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond for the current charges and a $10,000 bond for a probation violation.

According to court documents, Cariaga met with a woman he was having a relationship with on Aug. 17 at her aunt's house because he knew she had received some money. After he returned from getting some bottles for her child, Cariaga demanded the woman give him the money, but she refused. Cariaga is charged with putting a gun to the back of her head and striking her head twice with it before she gave him the money. Cariaga then left.

On Aug. 19, Cariaga went to a home in the 1600 block of 27th Street to see the woman and kicked in the back door, court documents said. The woman was there with a male friend, and Cariaga pistol whipped them both in the head with a handgun he brandished, causing a gash on the woman's head.

Later that day, police located Cariaga's car at 29th and Jackson streets. An officer located a handgun on the floor and a fanny pack containing marijuana.

Court records show Cariaga has two previous domestic abuse assault convictions. He is currently on probation after being sentenced in January to leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

