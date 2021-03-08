Man charged with prostitution in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Boone, Iowa, man has been arrested and charged in Storm Lake for soliciting sex from a 16-year-old male.
Lewis Thompson, 69, surrendered to Storm Lake police Sunday and was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a felony charge of prostitution and supplying alcohol to a minor, a serious misdemeanor.
Storm Lake police began an investigation on Jan. 31, when they were called to King's Pointe Resort for a disputed room charge. They met with four males ages 16-20, who told police Thompson had left them there.
A Storm Lake police news release said that Thompson picked up the four males in the Fort Dodge, Iowa, area on Jan. 30 and drove them to King's Pointe, where he offered to pay for a hotel room and alcohol in exchange for sex from the 16-year-old. He left the males at the resort after his offer was rejected, police said.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
