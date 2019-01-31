SIOUX CITY -- A man faces a potential 15-year prison sentence for punching a slot machine at Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and causing more than $1,000 in damage.
Tommy Goldberg, 52, of Sioux City, was arrested on a warrant early Thursday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief. He's being held on a $15,000 bond.
In a complaint filed Jan. 24 in Woodbury County District Court, Goldberg is accused of punching and shattering a slot machine touchscreen pad on Jan. 7. A slot attendant told police that Goldberg asked her for help getting a voucher ticket that was stuck. When she noticed that the screen was shattered, Goldberg told her it was broken when he got there. Goldberg was issued another voucher, and he immediately left the casino, court documents said.
A security supervisor reviewed video surveillance and saw Goldberg playing the slot machine, which was not damaged at the time, and pressing a button on the touchscreen several times. He appeared to become frustrated and eventually punched the screen with his fist, court documents said.
The cost of parts and labor to fix the slot machine exceed $1,050. The security supervisor said that during several phone conversations, Goldberg denied responsibility and has refused to pay for the damages, court documents said.
Second-degree criminal mischief is Class D felony punishable by five years in prison. Because Goldberg has four previous felony convictions in Florida, he's being charged as a habitual offender, an enhancement that increases the prison sentence to 15 years.