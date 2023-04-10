SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of ramming a sheriff's vehicle with a stolen pickup truck before trying to drive through a fence in a Morningside park has pleaded not guilty.

Lennox Vanvacter, 30, of Duncombe, Iowa, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and single counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, first-degree theft, eluding, assault on a peace officer and drug tax stamp violation.

Vanvacter is accused of leading a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy on a chase reaching 80 mph through Morningside neighborhoods on March 22. According to court documents, Vanvacter crashed into a gate at the Latham Park entrance and became momentarily stuck. He then accelerated in reverse and rammed the patrol car before driving into the park, with the deputy continuing in pursuit.

The pickup became stuck on a park fence after Vanvacter tried to crash through it, and he was arrested after exiting the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Ida Grove, Iowa.

Vanvacter was found in possession of methamphetamine.