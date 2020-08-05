You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with scheme costing Sioux City business $59,000
Man charged with scheme costing Sioux City business $59,000

SIOUX CITY -- A former worker at a Sioux City manufacturer has been charged with an employment scheme in which he took more than $59,000 from the company.

Jenjer Gella, 28, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on one count of first-degree theft.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Gella was a manager at Fratco, 1700 Riverside Blvd., a drainage product manufacturer, when he hired his girlfriend through Short Staff to work on the production line.

After two days, the girlfriend stopped working for the company, and Gella told Fratco that he had fired her because she couldn't handle the job. From Aug. 1, 2018, through Sept. 1, 2019, Gella continued to submit hours for payment to Short Staff for his girlfriend, though she no longer worked there. Fratco, through Short Staff, paid $59,343 in fraudulent wages to Gella's girlfriend, court documents said.

