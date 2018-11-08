SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate has been formally charged with second-degree murder.
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins on Wednesday filed a trial information document containing the charge against Abdiqadar Sharif.
Sharif, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 16 in Woodbury County District Court. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $505,000 bond.
Sharif was arrested Oct. 28 after police responded to a stabbing at the Phoenix Apartments, 1003 Pierce St., early that morning.
According to court documents, Sharif stabbed his roommate, Guled Nur, after they began fighting in their apartment at about 3 a.m. Sharif is accused of chasing Nur into the hallway while swinging at him with a knife and striking him several times. After Nur fell to the floor outside the apartment, Sharif went back inside, retrieved some beer and left the apartment, kicking Nur in the head as he walked past him to another apartment, court documents said.
Police arrested Sharif on a charge of first-degree murder. The second-degree murder charge filed Wednesday indicates that there was no premeditation and that Sharif did not have the specific intent to kill Nur when he struck him with the knife, two elements that Iowa code requires for a first-degree murder charge and conviction.
Second-degree murder is a Class B felony punishable by a 50-year-prison sentence. Had Sharif been charged with first-degree murder, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted.