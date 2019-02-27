Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday and charged with sending a series of threatening text messages to a woman, including one that threatened to "murder everyone around me."

Kory Irwin, 30, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

According to a complaint filed in the case, Irwin sent the text messages from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday to a woman while she was at her workplace.

Police say that Irwin sent messages saying, "You ever want to rest and relax? Play (expletive) nice and maybe I will leave you alone," "I'm a 30 year old white male with nothing to lose," "You don't think I'm serious, I will (expletive) murder everyone around me," and finally, "I'll be eating your (expletive) heart after I rip it out of your chest."

