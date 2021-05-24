Man charged with setting fire to neighbor's house because of unmowed lawn

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was jailed Sunday on suspicion of setting fire to his next-door neighbors' house because they hadn't mowed his lawn as requested.

Lee Bowman, 53, was arrested on charges of first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3100 block of Eighth Street at 5:57 p.m. Fire investigators found sticks and plywood propped up against the house and evidence that gas had been used in lighting the fire, which caused an estimated $3,000 in damage to the siding, wall and interior of the home.

According to court documents, video captured Bowman visiting the home at 4:21 p.m. to ask the residents when they were going to mow his lawn. Bowman was upset because he had asked them to mow his lawn the day before, and they hadn't. After speaking with the residents, he attempted to peel the registration sticker off of one of the residents' vehicle.