Man charged with sexual abuse of girl; victim's mom also arrested

MARCUS, Iowa -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man has been charged with having a long-term sexual relationship with a girl that began after she turned 13.

The girl's mother also has been charged because she knew of the relationship and encouraged her daughter to stay with the man.

Marcus police arrested Rashawn Dailey, 22, on April 21 on two counts of felony third-degree sexual abuse. The girl's mother, 40, who the Journal is not naming in order to protect the victim's identity, was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor child endangerment.

According to court documents, the mother encouraged her daughter and the girl's older brother to befriend Dailey in the summer of 2017. Shortly after the girl turned 13, the mother allowed Dailey to move into their Marcus home, where supplyied marijuana to all the residents.

While executing search warrants at the home in February 2020 and again in May, officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Dailey's bedroom, and also saw evidence that he and the girl were sharing the room, court documents said.