Sioux City man charged with sexually assaulting woman

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman he met on a social media app.

Arjune Ahmed, 24, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Wednesday on one count of third-degree sexual abuse. His bond was set at $20,000.

According to a complaint and affidavit filed in the case, Ahmed met a woman identified as Jane Doe in the early morning hours of Sept. 16 on a social media app, and the two talked for several hours before Ahmed offered to meet the woman and take her to breakfast.

Ahmed picked up the woman and drove around for some time, and the woman repeatedly told Ahmed to take her home. Instead, Ahmed drove to a secluded location, where he is accused of grabbing the woman by the hair, leading her to a remote spot away from the car and sexually assaulting her.

Ahmed left the woman at the location, and she was able to flag down a passerby, who called police. DNA evidence collected from the woman matched a sample collected from Ahmed, the complaint said.

