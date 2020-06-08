Man charged with Sioux City stabbing

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Galvin was in the victim's vehicle when they stopped to buy methamphetamine from a source near 17th and Jackson streets at about 10:20 p.m. May 31. When they prepared to leave, Galvin and the victim began to argue because Galvin refused to give the victim his keys to his vehicle. Galvin is accused of stabbing the victim twice in the back so an accomplice could flee with the victim's vehicle. Galvin fled the scene on foot, and his accomplice was later stopped in South Sioux City, where the vehicle was recovered.