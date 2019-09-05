SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with spending more than $22,000 belonging to a nursing home resident with dementia.
Ronald Taylor, 52, was arrested Wednesday on one count of dependent adult abuse.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Taylor was serving as power of attorney for the man, who lived at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City and was unable to handle his finances.
Taylor is accused of spending $22,883 of the man's money for home improvements and repairs and paying his MidAmerican Energy bills. Taylor also wrote several checks for cash, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Taylor has "wiped out" the man's checking account, and the man had no idea his money was gone.