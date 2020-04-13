You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with stealing 2 cars from Knoepfler Chevrolet
Man charged with stealing 2 cars from Knoepfler Chevrolet

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with stealing two cars from a Sioux City auto dealer.

Billy Sebade mugshot

Sebade

Billy Sebade, 26, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Saturday after police stopped him at Fourth and Pierce streets after he had committed several traffic violations while driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Knoepfler Chevrolet paper plates on it.

According to court documents, Sebade told police he had just opened an unlocked garage door at Knoepfler's lot at 2801 Gordon Drive, removed four sets of keys to vehicles and took the Impala and a 2013 Chevy Cruze, which was located in the 2800 block of Correctionville Road.

Sebade was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

