Man charged with stealing $6,500 from Storm Lake business

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An employee at a GameStop store in Storm Lake has been arrested on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from the company.
According to a Storm Lake police news release, police were notified on Aug. 5 of an alleged internal theft from the video game and electronics retailer at 111 Salebarn Road. Officers were told by GameStop Corporate Loss Prevention that an employee had manipulated sales systems since December 2019 to misappropriate approximately $6,500 in benefits for his own use.
Police arrested Adrian Dimas, 32, of Aurelia, Iowa, on Monday and booked him into the Buena Vista County Jail on a charge of second-degree fraudulent practice, a Class D felony.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.