Man charged with stealing $6,500 from Storm Lake business

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An employee at a GameStop store in Storm Lake has been arrested on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from the company.

According to a Storm Lake police news release, police were notified on Aug. 5 of an alleged internal theft from the video game and electronics retailer at 111 Salebarn Road. Officers were told by GameStop Corporate Loss Prevention that an employee had manipulated sales systems since December 2019 to misappropriate approximately $6,500 in benefits for his own use.