Man charged with stealing $6,500 from Storm Lake business
BIZ-GAMESTOP-FULFILLMENT-GET
Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An employee at a GameStop store in Storm Lake has been arrested on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from the company.

According to a Storm Lake police news release, police were notified on Aug. 5 of an alleged internal theft from the video game and electronics retailer at 111 Salebarn Road. Officers were told by GameStop Corporate Loss Prevention that an employee had manipulated sales systems since December 2019 to misappropriate approximately $6,500 in benefits for his own use.

Police arrested Adrian Dimas, 32, of Aurelia, Iowa, on Monday and booked him into the Buena Vista County Jail on a charge of second-degree fraudulent practice, a Class D felony.

