Man charged with Storm Lake burglaries

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, man is in custody on suspicion of breaking into two Storm Lake homes and stealing several items.

Storm Lake police responded to a call of a burglary in progress at 7:45 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 200 block of Cayuga Street. Upon arrival, officers located a suspect on foot in the 200 block of East Second Street.

Officers arrested Marson Bernardo, 20, on suspicion of forcefully entering the home and taking property before he was confronted by the homeowners. Bernardo was found in possession of burglary tools, stolen property and methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Storm Lake Police Department.

Police also believe Bernardo was in possession of property stolen from another Storm Lake home on approximately Aug. 20.

Bernardo was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on felony charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

