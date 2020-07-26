Man charged with strangling woman in Sioux City hotel room to stand trial Tuesday

Henry is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt, a 40-year-old mother of four, Jan. 24, 2019, in a room at the Wingate by Wyndam and attempting to burn her body by setting fire to the room.

Police and firefighters found the Hinton, Iowa, woman unconscious when they responded to the fire at the hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive. Attempts to resuscitate Bockholt failed, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Henry was arrested about half a mile away by officers responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area. He was identified as a suspect on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire was discovered.

According to court documents, Bockholt and Henry had been romantically involved before he was sentenced to prison in March 2017 for theft. Bockholt voluntarily went to Henry's hotel room the night of her death, eight days after Henry was released on parole from prison, the investigation found.