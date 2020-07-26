Man charged with strangling woman in Sioux City hotel room to stand trial Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- After waiting nearly four extra months, Jordan Henry will have his day in court this week.
Charged with fatally strangling a woman in a Sioux City hotel room before setting fire to it, Henry is scheduled to stand trial Tuesday morning in Woodbury County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
Henry, 30, of Sioux City, has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Steven Andreasen will hear evidence and decide the case. If found guilty as charged, Henry would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for murder and 25 years in prison for arson.
The trial had been scheduled for April, but was continued after Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen in March ordered trials across the state to be delayed in order to avoid large gatherings and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Christensen last month ordered that in-person court hearings could resume on July 12. Jury trials will not resume until Sept. 14.
Henry is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt, a 40-year-old mother of four, Jan. 24, 2019, in a room at the Wingate by Wyndam and attempting to burn her body by setting fire to the room.
Police and firefighters found the Hinton, Iowa, woman unconscious when they responded to the fire at the hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive. Attempts to resuscitate Bockholt failed, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Henry was arrested about half a mile away by officers responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area. He was identified as a suspect on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire was discovered.
According to court documents, Bockholt and Henry had been romantically involved before he was sentenced to prison in March 2017 for theft. Bockholt voluntarily went to Henry's hotel room the night of her death, eight days after Henry was released on parole from prison, the investigation found.
Public defender Billy Oyadare has filed notice that he plans to use defenses of insanity and intoxication at trial, and an expert witness is expected to testify in support of his defense.
The trial will be conducted in accordance with procedures newly enacted to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Andreasen, Oyadare and assistant Woodbury County attorneys Mark Campbell and Jill Esteves will wear clear plastic face shields. All others in the courtroom will be required to wear a mask or other face covering. Media and others attending the trial must sit at least 6 feet apart.
Henry's case will be Woodbury County's first murder trial this year. The most recent murder trial was in September, when a jury found Elmi Said, who was charged with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing his roommate in a Sioux City apartment building, guilty of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Said was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
PHOTOS: Woodbury County Courthouse past and present
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.