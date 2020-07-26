You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man charged with strangling woman in Sioux City hotel room to stand trial Tuesday
View Comments
top story

Man charged with strangling woman in Sioux City hotel room to stand trial Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- After waiting nearly four extra months, Jordan Henry will have his day in court this week.

Jordan Henry mugshot

Henry

Charged with fatally strangling a woman in a Sioux City hotel room before setting fire to it, Henry is scheduled to stand trial Tuesday morning in Woodbury County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Henry, 30, of Sioux City, has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Steven Andreasen will hear evidence and decide the case. If found guilty as charged, Henry would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for murder and 25 years in prison for arson.

The trial had been scheduled for April, but was continued after Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen in March ordered trials across the state to be delayed in order to avoid large gatherings and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Christensen last month ordered that in-person court hearings could resume on July 12. Jury trials will not resume until Sept. 14.

Henry is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt, a 40-year-old mother of four, Jan. 24, 2019, in a room at the Wingate by Wyndam and attempting to burn her body by setting fire to the room.

Police and firefighters found the Hinton, Iowa, woman unconscious when they responded to the fire at the hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive. Attempts to resuscitate Bockholt failed, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Elizabeth Bockholt

Bockholt

Henry was arrested about half a mile away by officers responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area. He was identified as a suspect on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire was discovered.

According to court documents, Bockholt and Henry had been romantically involved before he was sentenced to prison in March 2017 for theft. Bockholt voluntarily went to Henry's hotel room the night of her death, eight days after Henry was released on parole from prison, the investigation found.

Public defender Billy Oyadare has filed notice that he plans to use defenses of insanity and intoxication at trial, and an expert witness is expected to testify in support of his defense.

The trial will be conducted in accordance with procedures newly enacted to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Andreasen, Oyadare and assistant Woodbury County attorneys Mark Campbell and Jill Esteves will wear clear plastic face shields. All others in the courtroom will be required to wear a mask or other face covering. Media and others attending the trial must sit at least 6 feet apart.

Henry's case will be Woodbury County's first murder trial this year. The most recent murder trial was in September, when a jury found Elmi Said, who was charged with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing his roommate in a Sioux City apartment building, guilty of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Said was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years prison for fatal stabbing
Onawa teen to be tried for murder, sex abuse as adult
COVID-19 forces new trial date in Monona County murder case

PHOTOS: Woodbury County Courthouse past and present

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News