Man charged with threatening to kill Orange City man
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man was arrested early Sunday and charged with threatening to kill an Orange City man.

Troy Bainbridge mugshot

Bainbridge

Troy Bainbridge, 51, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment. He has been released on bond from the Sioux County Jail.

According to court documents, Bainbridge entered a house in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue SW at about 1:20 a.m., pointed a handgun at the head of homeowner Gregory Roos and told him he was going to kill him.

