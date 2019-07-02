IDA GROVE, Iowa -- An Odebolt, Iowa, man has been charged with vehicular homicide after authorities determined he was driving while intoxicated at the time of a March two-vehicle crash in which three people died.
Ryan Childers, 21, was arrested Monday and booked into the Ida County Jail on three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of serious injury by motor vehicle.
He is accused of driving while intoxicated while driving in the wrong lane and colliding with another vehicle March 16 near Holstein, Iowa.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Childers was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck south in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 59 about four miles north of Holstein at approximately 5:22 a.m. when he collided with a northbound 2007 Isuzu I-290 pickup driven by Francisco Nicia Guerrero, 21, of Denison, Iowa.
Nicia Guerrero's vehicle burst into flames, and he, Felipe De La Cruz Nava, 39, and Jose Gonzalez Guerrero, 25, both of Denison, all were pronounced dead at the scene.
Childers' passenger, Quest Hack, 20, of Odebolt, was seriously injured. Both he and Childers were transported to a Sioux City hospital.